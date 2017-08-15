  • STV
Sturgeon brands transitional Brexit trade plan 'daft'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The UK Government says there should be no customs checks for an interim period.

Brexit: Nicola Sturgeon says the UK shoudl stay in the European single market. PA

The UK Government's proposal for a temporary customs union with the European Union after the country leaves has been branded "daft" by the First Minister.

Brexit secretary David Davis says he wants a transitional period without any custom controls to ensure there is no "unnecessary disruption" to businesses.

The plan was published by the UK Government in the first of a series of papers on key issues within the Brexit negotiations.

Under the proposal, the UK and the EU would adopt either an "unprecedented" customs-free relationship or a "highly streamlined" border which would be as "frictionless" as possible after the interim period ends.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Seems UK gov is back to its daft 'have cake and eat it' approach to #Brexit.

"They should commit to staying in single market and CU, period."

In December, the Scottish Government published its own paper on Brexit urging the UK Government to stay in the EU's customs union and the single market after it formally gives up its membership.

The paper also called on Downing Street to give Scotland the ability to stay in both arrangements even if the rest of the UK opted to leave.

Davis dismissed the proposal for a separate Scottish deal as he argued it would create "significant disruption" to trade inside the UK.

The EU is unwilling to begin future trade talks until there is an agreement reached about European citizens' rights in the UK, plus the sum of money the UK will pay the organisation to fulfil its commitments.

Michel Barnier, the European chief negotiator for Brexit, tweeted: "The quicker #UK & EU27 agree on citizens, settling accounts and #Ireland, the quicker we can discuss customs & future relationship."

