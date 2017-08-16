Scots unemployment rate rises despite UK-wide fall

Between April and June, 3000 more people were out of work in the country.

Jobless: Scotland has the lowest unemployment rate of the home nations. STV

The number of Scots out of work has increased despite a fall across the UK, the Office for National Statistics has announced.

Between April and June, 3000 more Scots became unemployed taking the total number to 107,000.

The country's unemployment rate now stands at 3.9%, a rise of 0.1% compared to the previous period.

Despite the rise, Scotland still has a lower jobless rate than England, Wales or Northern Ireland respectively.

Over the past 12 months Scotland's unemployment rate has fallen by 1.2%, more than double the rate of the UK as a whole.

During the same period, the number of people out of work across the UK fell by 57,000.

The UK's unemployment rate now stands at 4.4%, the lowest level since 1975.

