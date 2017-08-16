  • STV
May attacks Trump over refusal to condemn neo-Nazis

ITV

The PM says those in power have a duty to make it clear fascism is unacceptable.

Mrs May said that she 'absolutely abhors' the racism and hatred displayed by far-right groups.
Theresa May has attacked Donald Trump for refusing to condemn neo-Nazis after violent protests in the US city of Charlottesville in which a woman was killed.

The Prime Minister said those in power have a responsibility to make it clear that "profound fascist views" are unacceptable.

She spoke out after the US President failed to condemn far-right demonstrators outright for violence in Charlottesville in which a woman was killed.

She spoke out after Mr Trump suggesting that "both sides" were responsible for clashes.

I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them. > I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far right views wherever we hear them.
Theresa May
Mr Trump has sought to equally blame the far-right and their opponents.
Mr Trump has wavered in his stance over extremist right-wingers, many of whom support his troubled presidency.

His widely criticised first response to the clashes condemned "hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" after violent attacks in Charlottesville.

Activist Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and 19 others were injured when a suspected white supremacist ploughed into anti-fascist protesters in the city.

Mr Trump later made a more conventional statement, branding members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took part as "criminals and thugs".

But in his most recent public appearance, he again insisted there was "blame on both sides".

Protesters flee from a car which sped into anti-fascist protesters.
Mr Trump's stance has been interpreted by many as offering tacit support for the far-right.

He was attacked by politicians across the political spectrum - including senior members of the Republican party.

Mrs May has also been censured for failing for specifically criticise Mr Trump's remarks.

Justice minister Sam Gyimah said "silence matters" and told people "we must call out hate - unambiguously".

Other politicians have also questioned whether a planned state visit by the US President should go ahead in the light of his comments.

