Sturgeon: State visit for Donald Trump 'unthinkable'

The First Minister says 'now is the time' for the invitation to be rescinded.

State visit: Nicola Sturgeon says Donald Trump is 'on the wrong side' of the debate over the violence. PA

It is now "unthinkable" for Donald Trump to be granted a state visit to the UK, the First Minister has said.

It comes after the US President's comments about a far-right protest that turned deadly.

A 32-year-old woman, Heather Heyer, was left dead in the Virginian town of Charlottesville on Saturday after a far-right protester drove into a crowd of people who there to oppose a white supremacist gathering.

In a press conference in the lobby of his New York skyscraper Trump Tower on Monday, the US President said "not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me".

He added he thought there was "blame on both sides" for the violence.

Members of various Nazi and far-right groups had gathered in the town over the weekend to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E Lee.

Police have arrested and charged a 20-year-old man, James Alex Fields Jr, with second-degree murder, hit-and-run, failure to stop with injury and three counts of malicious wounding.

Speaking to LBC, Sturgeon said: "You cannot draw an equivalence between far-right Nazis, people who peddle hate and racism and bigotry and those who protest against that kind of ideology.

"And when you've got the former leader of the Ku Klux Klan praising the president's comments, I think it is time for him to perhaps reflect that he is on the wrong side of this debate.

"I know there is a convention that leaders in one country will not comment on the comments or the actions of leaders in another country but some issues are too fundamental for diplomatic silence."

She added: "It matters to all of us across the world that we stand up and are counted to combat the ideology of the far-right and I think that's a responsibility of all of us.

"I never thought it was the right thing to announce a state visit at the time that Theresa May did but I think the idea, at the moment, of President Trump making a state visit to the UK is unthinkable and perhaps it is time for the Prime Minister just to put that beyond doubt, that given these controversies, given some of the issues that are to the fore in America, now would certainly not be the time."

The Prime Minister invited Trump to the UK on a state visit when she visited the White House in January.

No further plans for the gathering have been confirmed but Downing Street has previously said the invitation still stands when questioned over the matter.

Following his election victory, Sturgeon recieved a phone call from Trump where she congratulated him on his surprise win at the polls.

The phoen call followed a letter sent by the First Minister to Trump again welcoming him to his office.

