Cyber attack on MSPs' emails 'could last several days'

Hackers are systematically attempting to crack the passwords of politicians.

Scottish Parliament: Security measures in place against cyber attack. ©Shahbaz Majeed & licensed for reuse under this licence Image cropped

A cyber attack on IT systems at the Scottish Parliament remains ongoing and could last several days, officials have said.

The "brute-force cyber attack" involving hackers systematically attempting to crack passwords was identified early on Tuesday.

Users have been informed the repeated login attempts could mean some are locked out of their email accounts.

Scottish Parliament chief executive Sir Paul Grice told MSPs and staff on Wednesday that the systems remain under attack but there is no indication that defences have been breached.

He said parliamentary staff are working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to contain the attack and security measures put in place so far have led to fewer accounts being locked out.

In an email, he said: "At this point there is no evidence to suggest that the attack has breached our defences and our IT systems continue to be fully operational.

"Users should be aware, however, that this attack remains ongoing."

He said it is "not uncommon for brute-force attacks to be sustained over a period of days" and urged users to remain vigilant.

Sir Paul added: "Staff from the BIT (Business Information Technology) Office are working closely with the NCSC and our suppliers to put in place additional security measures to continue to contain the incident and mitigate against any future attacks.

"In addition, analysis is taking place to better understand the origin of the attack and to assess its overall impact."

Countries in Europe and elsewhere where the attack was routed through have been identified but the Parliament has declined to list them as they do not confirm where it originated.

The campaign is thought to be similar to an attack on Westminster in June, which lasted four days.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.