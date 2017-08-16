Employers named and shamed for not paying minimum wage

A total of 19 Scots firms have been ordered to pay back £35,000 to underpaid staff.

Workers in Scotland will receive a chunk of the £2m back pay across the UK being given out to those who were underpaid the minimum wage.

A total of 19 employers in Scotland have been named and told to pay 90 workers overall back pay amounting to more than £35,000.

Retail and hairdressing businesses are among the most frequent offenders, with amounts due to workers by individual companies ranging from just over £100 to almost £5000.

The Fish and Chip Ship Ltd in West Dunbartonshire faces the highest Scottish bill in the UK Government scheme to crack down on offenders.

Officials said the firm failed to pay £4900 to nine workers.

DSL Accident Repair Ltd, based in Edinburgh, is next on the list, with £4896 owed to three workers, while hairdresser the Rainbow Room (Clarkston) Ltd, which has since changed names, failed to pay £4532 to 21 workers.

Since the scheme was introduced in 2013, 40,000 workers have received back pay totalling more than £6m, with 1200 employers fined £4m.

Current national minimum wage rates range from £7.50 an hour for those aged 25 and over to an apprentice rate of £3.50 an hour.

'If it takes naming and shaming to ensure that employers wake up to their responsibilities then the UK Government will not shirk from that task.' Lord Duncan

Scotland Office minister Lord Duncan said: "Life is tough enough for folks today without employers trying to diddle their workers out of their entitlement.

"The UK Government's National Living Wage was established to ensure that everyone, everywhere, receives a decent income.

"To hear that there are still companies that believe they can get away with underpaying their staff is unacceptable."

He added: "If it takes naming and shaming to ensure that employers wake up to their responsibilities then the UK Government will not shirk from that task.

"Workers need to know that we have their back on this one."

Throughout the UK, workers at 233 businesses will receive back pay in the latest round of payments totalling around £2m, while employers have been fined £1.9m in total by the UK Government.

Reasons given by employers for underpaying workers included deducting money from pay packets to pay for uniforms, not paying workers for overtime hours and paying apprenticeship rates to workers.

Shadow Scotland Office minister Paul Sweeney said: "Any trader or business found not to be paying the minimum wage should face the full force of the law.

"Labour would crack down on unscrupulous employers, ban overseas-only recruitment practices and increase prosecutions of employers evading the minimum wage.

"In addition to ensuring companies pay the minimum wage, we would increase it by creating a National Living Wage of £10 per hour as part of our plan for country that works for the many, not the few."

Scottish secretary of Unite, Pat Rafferty, said the rogue firms were a "Dickensian disgrace" and urged those affected to unionise.

Named and shamed

The Fish and Chip Ship Limited, West Dunbartonshire - £4900.15 underpaid to nine workers.

DSL Accident Repair Ltd, Edinburgh - £4896.43 underpaid to three workers.

Rainbow Room (Clarkston) Limited (named changed to JPTO Ltd), East Renfrewshire - £4532.94 underpaid to 21 workers.

Francis John Hairdressing Ltd, South Ayrshire - £4129.40 underpaid to two workers.

Braehead Foods Limited, East Ayrshire - £3434.39 underpaid to 28 workers.

Nomi Enterprises Limited, North Ayrshire - £2047.16 underpaid to two workers.

Mr William Holleran and Mr Iain Holleran, Falkirk - £1908.22 underpaid to two workers.

James Hughes Hair Ltd, Glasgow - £1567.94 underpaid to two workers.

Katie Stevenson, East Ayrshire - £1479.03 underpaid to one worker.

Stephen Rodgers, East Ayrshire - £1420.68 to one worker.

Mr Keith Pollock and Mrs Aaltjemary Pollock, North Lanarkshire - £1335.63 underpaid to eight workers.

Mr Derek Mitchelson and Mrs Jacqueline Mitchelson, North Lanarkshire - £1216.93 underpaid to one worker.

Diamond Valeting Centre & Car Wash Ltd, Renfrewshire - £1045.20 underpaid to two workers.

Mrs Sylvia Moffat, Midlothian - £343.00 underpaid to one worker.

William Armour and Matthew Armour W & J Armour, Dumfries and Galloway - £308.57 underpaid to one worker.

Mr Euan Morrison, Inverclyde - £300 underpaid to one worker.

The Krop Shop Limited, Falkirk - £208.68 underpaid to two workers.

The Cutting Room (Scotland) Limited, Perth and Kinross - £148.49 underpaid to two workers.

Hugo 1940 Limited, Edinburgh - £109.46 underpaid to one worker.

