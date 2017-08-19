Prison sentences 'should be minimum of six months'

Reform Scotland believes shorter jail terms have limited scope for rehabilitation.

Prison: Ban on shorter sentences supported (file pic).

A think tank has called for prison sentences of less than six months to be banned.

Reform Scotland says shorter sentences do not give enough time for offenders to be rehabilitated.

It also believes if a crime warrants a jail sentence it should be for a minimum term of six months.

Otherwise, other forms of rehabilitation should be considered, such as community payback orders, it says.

Despite a presumption against sentences of three months or less being introduced in 2010, 30% off all jail time in 2015/16 was for less than this.

Reform Scotland believes an outright ban is the only way to stop short sentences being handed out.

Research director Alison Payne said: "The Scottish Prison Service itself has said that there are limited opportunities for rehabilitation during short sentence.

"Furthermore, the disruption of a short sentence, including loss of income and employment, and problems with childcare and family relationships, often makes the sentences disproportionate to the crime.

"A presumption against short sentences is well meaning but, in the final analysis, if we don't want short sentences then we have to prohibit them."

She added: "People make mistakes and we need to help ensure that such mistakes are not repeated, not just because of the emotional and financial cost of crime to victims, families and society, but because of the loss of human potential.

"Such a view is neither ideological nor controversial, but is human and compassionate. However, it is not a view that is reflected in Scotland's sentencing regime."

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Government is committed to the principles of the McLeish Commission that imprisonment should be reserved for people whose offences are so serious that no other form of punishment will do and for those who pose a threat of serious harm.

"We believe that more can be done to strengthen the current presumption so that it has a more direct impact on sentencing decision, and have consulted on proposals to do just that.

"The responses to that consultation are informing our decisions and we have been taking time to consider these views, including discussions with relevant partners and other stakeholders."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.