  • STV
  • MySTV

UK could strike free trade deals without Scottish consent

STV

Proposals put to the Cabinet by Liam Fox might see trade made a reserved matter.

Trade secretary: Liam Fox 'favours' denying Scotland and Wales a veto.
Trade secretary: Liam Fox 'favours' denying Scotland and Wales a veto. PA

Britain could strike post-Brexit free trade deals without the approval of the Scottish and Welsh governments under proposals circulated by international trade secretary Liam Fox.

Dr Fox has written to Cabinet colleagues setting out four options for devolved governments' role in negotiating free trade agreements after the UK leaves the European Union, a Whitehall source confirmed.

One of them includes making trade a reserved matter for the UK Government, although at the other end of the spectrum is a proposal that a common position should be agreed with devolved governments before striking a deal.

Any move to freeze out devolved governments is likely to be strongly opposed in Edinburgh and Cardiff.

The government has not taken a decision on which option it prefers.

However The Times claimed Dr Fox favours denying Scotland and Wales a veto, and Tories worried about the anti-Brexit SNP scuppering any free trade deals could back him.

Genetically modified (GM) foods - which are legal for cultivation in England and the US but banned in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are one potential flashpoint in trade talks.

The UK Government is set to publish a trade white paper in Autumn, ahead of a Trade Bill.

A department for international trade spokesman said: "We have been very clear that we want a trade policy that is inclusive and transparent and which represents the whole of the United Kingdom.

"We will not be giving a running commentary on possible future trade policy".

The SNP said not consulting with the Scottish Government on trade deals could put the country's rising food and drink sector - currently worth £14bn - at risk.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1395751-scots-food-sector-helps-retail-sales-return-to-growth/ | default

The party's trade spokesperson Hannah Bardell MP said: "The international trade secretary wants to gamble with the future of our £14bn food and drink sector and give himself unbridled power to allow American chicken, beef and genetically modified foods into the UK, thus overruling the decision taken in Scotland and Wales to ban the production GM foods.

"This news comes the same week the Food and Drink Federation confirmed that Scottish produce has propelled the UK to export a record value of food and drink - with Scotch Whisky, salmon, and beer remaining the top three UK exports.

"Scottish salmon exports for the first half of 2017 reached a record value of £346m and the rise in beer exports is no accident given that the number of breweries in Scotland has more than doubled in the last six years.

"Liam Fox's letter confirms that the Tories' 'take back control' rhetoric will have the opposite meaning for Scotland as Westminster tries to centralise more power and overrule democratic decisions taken in Scotland. 

She added: "With the next round of negotiations nearing, the UK government must meaningfully engage with the devolved governments to ensure that their interests are protected, and that protecting Scotland's place in the European single market and customs union matters, not least to everyone all around Scotland who are employed in the food and drinks sector."

Plaid Cymru said any move to freeze out Wales would be "disgraceful".

The party's Welsh treasury spokesman, Jonathan Edwards MP, said: "If the UK leaves the customs union enabling it to strike trade deals, it is vital that no trade deal is signed without the endorsement of the Welsh Government.

"Otherwise the British government could expose key Welsh economic sectors and our public services, effectively supplanting the devolved settlement.

"Within the customs union, member states and sub-national governments, like Wallonia in Belgium, can veto trade deals.

"It would be disgraceful if in post-Brexit UK, national governments within the British state are not able to defend their economic interests from Westminster politicians."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.