Pakistan scholarship scheme extended for extra two years

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed additional £650,000 funding for the education programme.

Scholarship: Fresh funding for programme which started in 2013. PA

A scholarship programme to give 2400 young Pakistani women and children the chance to continue their education has been extended for a further two years.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the expansion £650,000 in funding to the programme, which has been running since 2013 and was inspired by Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, who was recently accepted into Oxford University.

The Scottish Government, in collaboration with the British Council, has already provided £670,000 in funding to 3400 Pakistani women and children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

It aims to help children to stay in school by paying for education essentials such as books, uniform and transport.

The programme also allows women to study Masters courses in education, health, food security and agriculture, and sustainable energy.

The funding will be split among 400 women - 200 each year - and around 2000 school children, with about 1000 benefiting each year.

Four in ten of the scholarships will be awarded to children with disabilities and those belonging to minority groups.

Welcoming the funding, the First Minister said: "Scotland has an excellent education system that is free and open to all and this government is committed to ensuring equality for women across all aspects of life.

"Unfortunately that is not the case in all countries and, as good global citizens, I am committed to ensuring we do all we can to help disadvantaged women and children in Pakistan get the financial support they need to complete their studies, and secure a more prosperous future for them, their families and communities."

One recipient of the scholarship, Rabia Akbar, has successfully completed a Masters in education at the National University of Modern Languages.

She said:"Without the Scottish scholarship, I would not have been able to attain my Masters in education and fulfil my dream of becoming an expert in my field.

"I found this scheme through an advertisement in my university. My professor explained how beneficial this scheme was for young Pakistani women facing problems in the way of their study and encouraged me to apply.

Ms Akbar added:"I will use my own educational experiences to support and encourage children in my village."

