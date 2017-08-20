Almost 10,000 parents sign up to receive baby boxes

More than 500 have been delivered in the first week of the nationwide scheme.

Baby boxes: They contains items like clothes, books and blankets. SWNS

Nearly 10,000 parents have signed up to receive a baby box and more than 500 have been delivered in the scheme's first week, the Scottish Government has revealed.

The policy, launched nationwide on Tuesday last week, sees new parents across Scotland given a box full of essential items such as clothes, books and blankets and can also be used for babies to sleep in.

Ministers said 507 boxes have been delivered in the first week, while 9991 parents have registered to receive a baby box.

Deliveries have been prioritised for babies born prematurely and those who are due immediately, they added.

Deputy first minister John Swinney said: "The baby box is part of a range of measures to ensure that every baby born in Scotland is given the best possible start in life.

"It has definitely captured people's imagination, both at home and further afield, and I am extremely pleased to see the high number of parents already registering to receive their own baby box.

"Each one includes a large number of items which are not only practical but designed to help tackle inequality and improve health.

"The box itself also doubles up as a safe sleep space, awarded British Safety standard accreditation as a crib for domestic use.

The boxes are inspired by Finnish baby boxes and the national roll-out followed earlier pilot projects in Orkney and Clackmannanshire.

All babies due on or after August 15 are eligible for a box.

Safe sleep guidance is provided in a leaflet inside the box and safety guidelines are also printed on the box lid.

