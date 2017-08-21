Tory councillors return to fold after 'offensive tweets'

Alastair Majury and Robert Davies made comments about Catholics and black people.

Conservatives: Party membership handed back to two Stirling councillors (file pic). PA

Two Conservative councillors in Stirling have been readmitted to the party despite posting a string of offensive posts on social media.

Alastair Majury and Robert Davies were suspended just weeks after being elected in May.

A host of offensive tweets were brought to the party's attention after they were unearthed by the Stirling Observer.

Majury tweeted in 2012: "Why is the Catholic Church against birth control? Because they'll run out of children to molest."

The Conservative councillor also used the term "tarrier", a derogatory term for Catholics, in another tweet.

In 2013, Davies posted a series of tweets captioning a picture of black people waiting to board a cargo plane.

One such tweet read: "In the interests of security keep your loin cloths with you at all times. Spears go in the overhead locker."

Another post over the same picture said: "No, I am not your lunch. I am your flight attendant."

Despite the posts, both have had their party membership handed back to them.

A spokesman for the party said: "Having served a suspension, both councillors have been readmitted to the party after offering unreserved apologies for any offence caused.

"It has been made abundantly clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in future."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.