Tory councillors return to fold after 'offensive tweets'
Alastair Majury and Robert Davies made comments about Catholics and black people.
Two Conservative councillors in Stirling have been readmitted to the party despite posting a string of offensive posts on social media.
Alastair Majury and Robert Davies were suspended just weeks after being elected in May.
A host of offensive tweets were brought to the party's attention after they were unearthed by the Stirling Observer.
Majury tweeted in 2012: "Why is the Catholic Church against birth control? Because they'll run out of children to molest."
The Conservative councillor also used the term "tarrier", a derogatory term for Catholics, in another tweet.
In 2013, Davies posted a series of tweets captioning a picture of black people waiting to board a cargo plane.
One such tweet read: "In the interests of security keep your loin cloths with you at all times. Spears go in the overhead locker."
Another post over the same picture said: "No, I am not your lunch. I am your flight attendant."
Despite the posts, both have had their party membership handed back to them.
A spokesman for the party said: "Having served a suspension, both councillors have been readmitted to the party after offering unreserved apologies for any offence caused.
"It has been made abundantly clear that behaviour like this will not be tolerated in future."
