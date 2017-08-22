  • STV
  • MySTV

Scotland's private schools 'should pay business rates'

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

A report has called on the instituions to be brought into the tax system.

Fettes College: Private schools are classed as charities meaning they either pay nothing or a reduced rate.
Fettes College: Private schools are classed as charities meaning they either pay nothing or a reduced rate.

Private schools, universities and council leisure centres should be liable for business rates, a review panel has recommended.

The group, headed by former RBS Scotland chairman Ken Barclay, has also called for nurseries to be exempt from paying the levy to encourage more women into work to stimulate economic growth.

Private schools are classed as charities and under the current system they either pay no rates or a significantly reduced rate.

A total of 30 recommendations designed to improve the system and increase fairness have now been delivered to the Scottish Government.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1369994-snp-conference-backs-tax-breaks-for-scottish-state-schools/ | default

Mr Barclay said: "Any well-functioning tax needs to rely on principles of fairness. Increasing fairness and transparency will increase credibility from ratepayers.

"Ratepayers providing the same goods or services should not be treated any differently because of their location, or by virtue of them operating in the public or private sector.

"We have also highlighted unfair advantages gained by anomalies within the system and of those who deliberately avoid payment of tax. Neither is fair."

He added: "These measures are essential for the rates system to remain credible for ratepayers and to ensure revenues are not undermined by avoidance tactics.

"We are clear, this is not about penalising certain sectors, it is about compliance, fairness and transparency."

Other recommendations from the group include the creation of a one-year delay before rates liability is incurred when a property is improved, expanded or newly built, three-yearly revaluations, a reduction in the large business supplement and increased support for town centres.

The review comes after widespread concern about the impact of a revaluation earlier this year.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1381316-business-rate-rise-to-be-capped-at-12-5-after-protests/ | default

In February, finance secretary Derek Mackay announced hospitality firms and office premises in the north east would get additional relief following complaints about the burden on businesses following the revaluation.

Mackay said: "I know the review group have worked incredibly hard, spending more than a year engaging closely with the ratepayers across Scotland before compiling this report. 

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their substantial efforts.

"Having now received the Barclay Review, the Scottish Government will respond swiftly to its recommendations."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.