Scottish and Welsh leaders unite to fight 'power grab'

Nicola Sturgeon welcomed Carwyn Jones to Edinburgh for talks on Brexit.

Agreement: Carwyn Jones and Nicola Sturgeon will not back Brexit bill as it stands. Scottish Government

The First Ministers of Wales and Scotland have agreed to work together to amend the Brexit Repeal Bill.

Carwyn Jones met Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh to discuss the legislation and other matters arising from the UK's exit from the European Union.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is designed to transpose EU law into British law so the same rules apply on the day of Brexit as the day before.

It involves EU responsibilities in devolved areas being initially transferred to Westminster.

The trade rules around many areas such as farming are currently created by the EU are administered by the devolved governments.



Concerns have been raised by that the UK Government is seeking to take power over these areas away from Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

The legislation will go to the devolved parliaments in a bid to win their approval before becoming law.

Westminster usually does not legislate on devolved matters without the respective parliaments' approval.

The UK Government can still press ahead with the bill without their consent but this has not happened before.

In a joint statement, Sturgeon and Carwyn said: "Most seriously, the UK Government's EU (Withdrawal) Bill is an unashamed move to centralise decision-making power in Westminster, cutting directly across current devolved powers and responsibilities.

"The Scottish and Welsh governments have already made clear that they cannot recommend that the Scottish Parliament and National Assembly give their necessary legislative consent to the bill.

"We believe that the bill must not be allowed to progress in its current form."

They added: "To provide a constructive way forward, the Scottish and Welsh governments are now working to agree potential amendments to the bill which would address our concerns.

"We are also coordinating our advice to the parliament and assembly to ensure they fully understand our concerns and our alternative proposals."

The UK Government has repeatedly rejected the accusations of a "power grab".

UK ministers say a common framework of post-Brexit regulations must exist across the country to ensure internal trade is not disrupted.

