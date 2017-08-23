  • STV
  • MySTV

Trump hits out at media over reporting of Charlottesville

ITV

Donald Trump has hit out at the media over its coverage of his reaction to the violence.

Donald Trump was addressing the crowds at a campaign event in Arizona
Donald Trump was addressing the crowds at a campaign event in Arizona APTN

Donald Trump has hit out at the media over its coverage of his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, claiming news outlets misrepresented him and branding them "the source of division" in the US.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, he blamed the press for its reporting of his response to the deadly clashes in Charlottesville in which a woman died when a car ploughed into anti-fascist protesters opposing a major white nationalist march.

Claiming that the media "would rather getting ratings and clicks than tell the truth" Mr Trump said that he had swiftly condemned what had happened but that this was not reflected in reports at the time.

He said: "They don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the Neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK."

Mr Trump had previously been criticised by both democrats and fellow Republicans who denounced him after he placed the blame for the violence on "both sides" and for claiming liberal groups in addition to white supremacist were responsible for the violence.

People protested outside the Phoenix Convention Center, in Arizona, where the president was speaking
People protested outside the Phoenix Convention Center, in Arizona, where the president was speaking AP Photo/Matt York

Reading from his three responses to the violence the president became visibly more animated as he said he had "openly called for healing unity and love" in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville.

He then also told the crowds "So on August the 14th, that was it, I said 'all people, I love all people, everything.'"

The comments came as protesters gathered outside the president's Arizona rally to make their anger heard over his handling of events in Charlottesville, and the day after Mr Trump outlined his strategy for Afghanistan.

Later in his speech he also took aim at opponents to his plans to build a wall between the US and Mexico stating "believe me if we have to close down our government we're building that wall."

He said: "Let me be very clear to democrats in congress who oppose a border wall and stand in the way of border security - you are putting all of America's safety at risk - you're doing that- you're doing that."

"Believe me one way or the other we're going to get that wall", he later added.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.