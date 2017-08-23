Trump hits out at media over reporting of Charlottesville

Donald Trump has hit out at the media over its coverage of his reaction to the violence.

Donald Trump was addressing the crowds at a campaign event in Arizona APTN

Donald Trump has hit out at the media over its coverage of his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville earlier this month, claiming news outlets misrepresented him and branding them "the source of division" in the US.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, he blamed the press for its reporting of his response to the deadly clashes in Charlottesville in which a woman died when a car ploughed into anti-fascist protesters opposing a major white nationalist march.

Claiming that the media "would rather getting ratings and clicks than tell the truth" Mr Trump said that he had swiftly condemned what had happened but that this was not reflected in reports at the time.

He said: "They don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the Neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK."

Mr Trump had previously been criticised by both democrats and fellow Republicans who denounced him after he placed the blame for the violence on "both sides" and for claiming liberal groups in addition to white supremacist were responsible for the violence.

People protested outside the Phoenix Convention Center, in Arizona, where the president was speaking AP Photo/Matt York

Reading from his three responses to the violence the president became visibly more animated as he said he had "openly called for healing unity and love" in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville.

He then also told the crowds "So on August the 14th, that was it, I said 'all people, I love all people, everything.'"

The comments came as protesters gathered outside the president's Arizona rally to make their anger heard over his handling of events in Charlottesville, and the day after Mr Trump outlined his strategy for Afghanistan.

Later in his speech he also took aim at opponents to his plans to build a wall between the US and Mexico stating "believe me if we have to close down our government we're building that wall."

He said: "Let me be very clear to democrats in congress who oppose a border wall and stand in the way of border security - you are putting all of America's safety at risk - you're doing that- you're doing that."

"Believe me one way or the other we're going to get that wall", he later added.