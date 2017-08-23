Corbyn begins five-day Scots tour in Western Isles

Labour leader will say rural communities 'have been taken for granted for too long'.

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour leader will address town hall rally in Stornoway. PA

Jeremy Corbyn will highlight plans for "rural proof" policies as he kicks off his campaign tour of Scotland in the Western Isles.

The Labour leader will meet staff at Harris Tweed Hebrides, local community groups and businesses before addressing a town hall rally in Stornoway on Wednesday evening.

He plans to showcase Labour proposals for laws to be assessed on their impact on rural communities, if in government.

Mr Corbyn is expected to say: "Rural communities have been taken for granted for too long.

"There has been chronic under-investment in transport, broadband and public services, with rural infrastructure and industry neglected.

"Labour will invest in transport, broadband, public services, housing and environmental and coastal protections - vital for the economy and the rural way of life."

The SNP has a majority of 1003 votes over Labour in Na h-Eileanan an Iar, with Angus MacNeil MP taking 40% of the ballot in the 2017 general election.

An SNP spokesman said: "Jeremy Corbyn's backing for the Tories' hard Brexit, outside the single market and customs union, is set to hit our rural communities hardest.

"Rural areas benefit massively from our membership of the EU, having access to funding, tariff-free trade and a highly skilled labour market.

"Sadly, rather that wanting to protect these benefits for rural communities, Labour are pledging to deliver an extreme Brexit. Jeremy Corbyn and Labour simply cannot be trusted to deliver for rural Scotland."

