Scottish deficit cut by £1.5bn as oil revenues rise
The Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) statistics show a deficit of £13.3bn.
Scotland's deficit fell to £13.3bn for 2016/17 amid an increase in oil and gas revenues, according to new figures.
The Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) statistics show a deficit of £13.3bn when a geographic share of North Sea revenues is allocated to Scotland.
That amounts to 8.3% of Scottish GDP, compared with the overall UK deficit of £46.2bn - 2.4% of UK GDP.
North Sea revenue rose from £56m in 2015/16 to £208m, reflecting an increase in total UK oil and gas revenues.
The figures also show Scotland's onshore revenues increased by £3.3bn.
Last year's figures put the Scottish budget deficit at £14.8bn.
