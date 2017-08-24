  • STV
  • MySTV

Too few benefiting from care reforms, report finds

STV

Accounts Commission uncovers gaps in Self Directed Support framework.

Social care: Elderly among those less likely to see benefits (file pic).
Social care: Elderly among those less likely to see benefits (file pic).

Not enough people are benefiting from a planned transformation of social care, a new report has said.

Self Directed Support (SDS) aims to improve the lives of those with social care needs by giving them a greater say in decisions about their care and support.

A new report for the Accounts Commission and the Auditor General highlighted many examples of progress but concluded not everyone is getting enough choice and control.

People lacking support from carers, personal assistants or friends and family, those aged 85 and over and people with mental health problems were found to be less likely to benefit.

The report also said the Scottish Government and partners had underestimated the challenges and the scale of change needed.

Ronnie Hinds, acting chair of the Accounts Commission, said: "There is a growing body of evidence that SDS is helping many people with support needs to live more fulfilling lives.

"However, there is no evidence of the transformation required to fully implement the policy.

"Radical change of this kind is never easy but we are in the seventh year of the ten-year SDS strategy and it's been three years since the legislation was introduced.

"Authorities must respond more fully to provide services that make choice and control a reality for everyone who needs social care."

The report also acknowledged authorities are facing significant pressures from increasing demand, limited budgets for social care services and challenges in recruiting and retaining social care staff.

Auditor general Caroline Gardner said: "SDS is clearly working well for some people but many more people can and should benefit from it.

"The Scottish Government has invested £70m in SDS and needs to work with its partners to boost progress and develop its full potential."

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said the government was extending funding for relevant independent information, advice and advocacy projects.

She said: "The report's recommendations give clear direction on what must be done to ensure that self-directed support becomes embedded as Scotland's mainstream approach to social care."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.