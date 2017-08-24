Too few benefiting from care reforms, report finds

Accounts Commission uncovers gaps in Self Directed Support framework.

Social care: Elderly among those less likely to see benefits (file pic).

Not enough people are benefiting from a planned transformation of social care, a new report has said.

Self Directed Support (SDS) aims to improve the lives of those with social care needs by giving them a greater say in decisions about their care and support.

A new report for the Accounts Commission and the Auditor General highlighted many examples of progress but concluded not everyone is getting enough choice and control.

People lacking support from carers, personal assistants or friends and family, those aged 85 and over and people with mental health problems were found to be less likely to benefit.

The report also said the Scottish Government and partners had underestimated the challenges and the scale of change needed.

Ronnie Hinds, acting chair of the Accounts Commission, said: "There is a growing body of evidence that SDS is helping many people with support needs to live more fulfilling lives.

"However, there is no evidence of the transformation required to fully implement the policy.

"Radical change of this kind is never easy but we are in the seventh year of the ten-year SDS strategy and it's been three years since the legislation was introduced.

"Authorities must respond more fully to provide services that make choice and control a reality for everyone who needs social care."

The report also acknowledged authorities are facing significant pressures from increasing demand, limited budgets for social care services and challenges in recruiting and retaining social care staff.

Auditor general Caroline Gardner said: "SDS is clearly working well for some people but many more people can and should benefit from it.

"The Scottish Government has invested £70m in SDS and needs to work with its partners to boost progress and develop its full potential."

Public health minister Aileen Campbell said the government was extending funding for relevant independent information, advice and advocacy projects.

She said: "The report's recommendations give clear direction on what must be done to ensure that self-directed support becomes embedded as Scotland's mainstream approach to social care."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.