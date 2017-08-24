  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Police Authority chief to take early retirement

STV

The departure of John Foley comes amid a raft of structural changes to the watchdog.

John Foley: Faced calls to resign over 'shortcomings'.
John Foley: Faced calls to resign over 'shortcomings'. Scottish Parliament

Scottish Police Authority (SPA) chief executive John Foley is to take early retirement, the watchdog has confirmed.

The departure was announced as the SPA set out structural changes it said would "make the role in its present form redundant".

Mr Foley had faced calls to resign after an inspection found "shortcomings" in his capacity to provide expert advice and support to the SPA board.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) concluded this was a "fundamental weakness" in governance arrangements at the SPA.

A second critical HMICS report published in June concluded the SPA and Police Scotland had failed to deliver improvements to forensic services.

SPA chairman Andrew Flanagan announced his resignation earlier that month after MSPs raised serious concerns about transparency at the SPA.

The watchdog said it was now taking steps to "strengthen the leadership, visibility and governance" of forensic services from September.

This would involve the director of forensic services Tom Nelson reporting directly to the SPA board rather than through the chief executive, cutting the line management and budget responsibilities of the role.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1391600-police-authority-slammed-for-all-is-well-annual-report/ | default

Mr Foley said: "The SPA has continued to evolve and improve since its inception in 2013 and strengthening the governance of forensic services is the next stage of that journey and one I fully support.

"Clearly the revised arrangements have significant implications for the CEO role I currently hold and following detailed discussions with the board since the start of the year I have chosen to seek early retirement."

He added: "It has been an honour and privilege to have served as the first permanent CEO of the SPA for the past four years.

"I am confident that the authority and policing will continue to improve in the coming years and I want to thank all of the staff and officers who I have had the pleasure of working with over the past four years."

The SPA said Mr Foley would stay on until the conclusion of the 2016-17 accounts at the end of October.

It added the board had "agreed a payment to Mr Foley in lieu of his contractual notice, in addition to his eligibility for an early retirement payment".

The details of the financial package would be made public "as soon as practical" after his leaving date.

The SPA said it would seek a 12-month secondee to act as chief officer.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.