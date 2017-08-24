Lottery winners donated £500,000 to SNP before election

Christine and Colin Weir have given the party £4.5m since their 2011 jackpot.

EuroMillions: Christine and Colin Weir won £161m. SWNS

EuroMillions winners Christine and Colin Weir handed the SNP £500,000 ahead of June's general election.

The latest figures bring the total which the Ayrshire couple have donated to the party since they claimed their £161m lottery jackpot in 2011 to more than £4.5m.

The SNP also took in a sum of £23,000 from celebrated Glasgow artist Gerard Burns in the last financial quarter.

The figures published by the Electoral Commission show that in the three months from April to June, political parties across the UK received a record £40.1m in donations.

This was £9.4m more than the previous highest quarter on record, which occurred in the run-up to the 2015 general election.

The Conservative Party received more than all the other parties put together, taking in nearly £25m from donors compared to £9.5m for Labour, £4.4m for the Liberal Democrats and £596,000 for the SNP.

In total, parties received more than quadruple the amount they were given during the first three months of 2017.

This reflected the short time parties had to build up their election war chests after Theresa May's surprise decision to call a snap election in April.

Elsewhere in Scotland, the Liberal Democrats received £25,000 from Peebles-based company Stobo Castle Health Spa Ltd and £10,000 in East Dunbartonshire from party peer Lord Matthew Oakeshott.

The Scottish Labour Party was given £20,000 by Scots tycoon Lord William Haughey and the Tories recorded a £12,000 donation in East Renfrewshire from Peak Scientific Instruments Ltd, a firm based in Inchinnan.

Ruth Davidson's party received sums totalling £27,500 in Moray, £23.453.14 in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, £12,500 in Stirling and £12,500 in Aberdeenshire - all areas where the Conservatives claimed SNP seats on election night.

Across the UK, the biggest donor during the three-month period was the trade union Unite, which gave £4.2m to Labour.

Jeremy Corbyn's party also benefited from gifts of £1.3m from the GMB union, £1m from the Communication Workers Union, £923,586 from Unison and £411,340 from Usdaw.

The Tories' largest donor was construction vehicle manufacturer JCB, which gave £1.5m.

Mark Bamford, the brother of JCB's chairman Lord Bamford, also gave £750,000.

Hedge fund manager John Armitage gave Theresa May's party £1.1m and Addison Lee founder John Griffin handed over £1m - the largest gifts given yet by the two long-standing Tory donors.

John Gore, the theatre producer behind The Book Of Mormon and Phantom Of The Opera, also gave the party £1m.

The Lib Dems' largest single donor in the three-month period was entrepreneur Andrew Dixon, who gave the party £305,100.

Party donations between April 1 and June 30, 2017

Conservative and Unionist Party - £24,840,627

Labour - £9,492,519

Liberal Democrats - £4,358,410

Scottish National Party - £596,000

Women's Equality Party - £282,931

Green Party - £176,363

UK Independence Party - £156,455

Co-operative Party - £150,980

British National Party - £100,000

The Socialist Party of Great Britain - £26,333

Plaid Cymru - £5300

