Alex Salmond 'in talks' to take his Festival show on tour

The former First Minister played 19 shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Alex Salmond: The ex-MP described his show as a 'op class production'. PA

Former First Minister Alex Salmond is in talks to take his Edinburgh Festival Fringe show on tour.

Mr Salmond launched a question and answer stage show after he lost his seat in June's snap election to the Scottish Conservatives.

The show, entitled 'Alex Salmond... Unleashed', played 19 times at the festival with a special mystery guest taking to the stage with the ex-SNP leader each day.

Speaking at the end of his Fringe run, Salmond said: "That's all folks... for now."

He added: "The show has been a tremendous success and we have welcomed a host of amazing guests to the Fringe stage, raising money for good causes far and wide.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time treading the boards at the Festival and I relished being Alex Salmond... Unleashed for 19 shows in a row.

"Thank you to all the backroom staff involved in such a top-class production. That's all - but only for now!"

Guests on the show included politicians such as Brexit Secretary David Davis and Hibernian manager Neil Lennon.

The show was produced by former SNP MP and close friend of Mr Salmond Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

Ms Ahmed-Sheikh confirmed that talks are underway to take the show on the road.

She said: "This has been a fantastic production all round and the city of Edinburgh has been a great host.

"After a variety of enquiries and requests, we are now in discussions to take Alex Salmond ... Unleashed on tour, so watch this space!"