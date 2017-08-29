  • STV
  • MySTV

UK Government's Brexit papers branded 'unsatisfactory'

ITV

EC president Jean-Claude Juncker says an 'enormous amount' needs to be settled.

Jean-Claude Juncker (right) has delivered a fresh rebuke of Theresa May's handling of Brexit.
Jean-Claude Juncker (right) has delivered a fresh rebuke of Theresa May's handling of Brexit. AP

The Government's preparations for Brexit talks have been slammed by the European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Mr Juncker said none of the the Government's official papers setting out its position on key issues were satisfactory.

He added that it was "crystal clear" an "enormous amount" of issues needed to be settled before talks on a future trade deal could begin.

His comments came after Brussels' chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was concerned about the lack of clarity and insisted "we must start negotiating seriously".

The third round of talks between Mr Barnier and Brexit Secretary David Davis got underway on Monday.

Talks between Michel Barnier (right) and David Davis have resumed.
Talks between Michel Barnier (right) and David Davis have resumed. AP

Mr Juncker said the UK "hesitates showing all its cards" but added: "I did read, with the requisite attention, all the papers produced by Her Majesty's Government and none of those is actually satisfactory.

"So there is still an enormous amount of issues which remain to be settled.

"Not just on the border problems regarding Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is a very serious problem in respect of which we have had no definitive response, but we also have the status of European citizens living in the UK and UK citizens living on the Continent.

He added: "We need to be crystal clear that we will commence no negotiations on the new relationship - particularly a new economic and trade relationship - between the UK and the EU before all these questions are resolved."

"First of all we settle the past before we look forward to the future."

The UK wants trade talks to take place at the same time as discussions on separating the UK from the bloc.

Two rounds of Brexit talks took place before MPs went on their summer break.
Two rounds of Brexit talks took place before MPs went on their summer break. AP

Mr Barnier said: "We need UK papers that are clear in order to have constructive negotiations. And the sooner we remove the ambiguity, the sooner we will be in a position to discuss the future relationship and a transitional period."

Mr Davis insisted the UK position papers produced in recent weeks - on issues including Northern Ireland and the continued access of goods to market - were strong in detail.

He said: "They are the products of hard work and detailed thinking that has been going on behind the scenes not just the last few weeks, but for the last 12 months, and should form the basis of what I hope will be a constructive week of talks."

Downing Street said further position papers will be published next week and defended the UK's approach to the talks.

"We believe we are in a good position and would like to move on to discuss our future relationship," a Number 10 spokeswoman said.

European leaders are expected to decide in October whether talks have progressed enough to move on to future arrangements and Downing Street said next Thursday's meeting between Mr Barnier and Mr Davis would give an indication of the state of play.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.