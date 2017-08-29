Kezia Dugdale has resigned as Scottish Labour leader

The 36-year-old informed Labour MSPs of her decision via a WhatsApp message.

Kezia Dugdale: The Lothians MSP led the party since 2015. David Cheskin / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Kezia Dugdale has resigned as leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

The 36-year-old had led the party since 2015.

STV News understands most of the party's MSPs were informed of her decision in a WhatsApp message.

Dugdale informed the party's chair, Linda Stewart, in a letter earlier on Tuesday.

She said: "As chair of the party, I am writing to you today to resign as leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have served this party in a leadership position for the last two and a half years, covering four national elections and one referendum."

The MSP added: "But with nearly four years now until the next Scottish Parliament elections, I am convinced that the party needs a new leader with fresh energy, drive and a new mandate to take the party into that contest.

I will continue as a Labour MSP for the Lothians and am already looking forward to spending more time with constituents and on constituency issues."

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "We may be opponents, but @kezdugdale led her party with guts and determination and I admired her for that. I wish her well for the future."

