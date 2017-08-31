Sturgeon reveals £45m fund to encourage business growth

The First Minister says she wants Scotland to be a leader in technological change.

Nicola Sturgeon: Announcement made during speech on the economy. PA Images

The Scottish Government will make an additional £45m available to businesses to boost research and development work, the First Minister announced.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the plan during a speech about the country's economy on Thursday.

The SNP leader used the event at Prestwick Airport to outline areas where her government is planning to intervene, including proposals to make Scotland an early adopter of electric and other low emission vehicles.

The devolved administration will spread the additional spending in research and development (R&D) over a three-year period.

Economic growth in Scotland has often lagged behind the levels experienced across the UK, particularly in London and the wider south east of England.

Sturgeon pledged additional help for the manufacturing, energy and financial technology sectors.

The Scottish Government is also proposing further support for graduate entrepreneurs and help for companies to access finance.

Sturgeon said: "I am determined that Scotland leads on the key technological and social changes.

"I want Scotland to be the inventor and producer of the innovations that shape the future - not just a consumer of them."

She made the speech just days before she reveals her legislative programme for the coming year when MSPs return to Holyrood on Tuesday.

The First Minister said: "R&D drives innovation, which in turn boosts productivity and economic growth.

"That is why R&D support from our enterprise agencies will increase almost 70% - from £22m to £37m per year.

"We expect this additional £45m over three years will unlock a further £270m R&D expenditure by companies."

