  • STV
  • MySTV

SNP distorted my view on Football Act, says academic

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Dr John Kelly has told MSPs he is 'dismayed' after reading a government paper.

Football law: A Labour MSP has put forward plans to have the law scrapped.
Football law: A Labour MSP has put forward plans to have the law scrapped. © STV

An academic has accused the Scottish Government of misrepresenting his views in a bid to boost support for keeping the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Dr John Kelly has written a letter to Holyrood's justice committee saying he is "dismayed" after reading the devolved administration's submission to the body.

The committee is currently examining proposals from Labour MSP James Kelly to repeal and replace the law before the start of the 2018/19 football season.

Community safety minister Annabel Ewing included a quote from Dr Kelly as part of a list of people who supported "the legislation and its intentions" in 2011.

In the quote from 2011, Dr Kelly said he was "heartened" the word sectarianism was not part of the legislation.

In his letter to the committee, the academic said: "With regard to the recent justice committee evidence gathering relating to the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Repeal) (Scotland) Bill, I regret to note that the Scottish Government's minister for community safety and legal affairs has selectively quoted me as offering 'support for the legislation and its intentions' when this was not the case.

"To be unequivocal, I do not and have never supported this legislation as it stands."

He added: "I am dismayed that my words have been used out of context and selectively by the minister for community safety andlegal affairs to evidence academic support for the bill."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1391880-offensive-behaviour-law-will-be-axed-by-end-of-season/ | default

Dr Kelly says the quote in question shows him only commenting on an "isolated" part of the legislation, not the then-proposed law as a whole.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: "The quotes in the Scottish Government's submission highlight there was support for the principle of legislation to tackle unacceptable conduct at football in 2011.

"We fully recognise that some of those quoted do not support the legislation as it has been implemented - this is clearly stated in the submission to ensure that no-one's current position is misrepresented.

"We welcome discussion with all stakeholders on how any concerns with the act can be addressed to ensure supporters continue to be protected from abusive and threatening behaviour."

Other people quoted as supporting the legislation include the Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell, who has repeatedly called for the act to be repealed since it was passed in 2011.

Protest: The Act has been subject to protests from some football fans.
Protest: The Act has been subject to protests from some football fans. / SNS Group/Resized/Cropped

After quoting the individuals, Ewing adds: "Whilst some of these individuals and organisations may not fully support how the legislation has been operating since it was introduced, it is clear that there was support for specific legislation to tackle the issue of offensive behaviour at football and therefore reviewing and, if required, amending the legislation would be a more sensible way forward than repeal."

Labour MSP James Kelly said: "This underlines just how desperate the SNP has been to defend a poorly drafted piece of legislation that has been branded mince by judges and has broken down trust between fans and police.

"They should apologise to Dr Kelly and withdraw his quote from their evidence submission."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.