Charities call for halt to Universal Credits roll-out

New benefits system is leaving thousands struggling to make ends meet, campaigners say.

Benefits: Letter details flaws with new system (file pic). © STV

Dozens of charities have joined forces to call on the UK Government to stop the roll-out of Universal Credits in Scotland before they can "harm any more people".

The 24 charities, including Citizens Advice Scotland, Oxfam Scotland, Disability Agenda Scotland and the Poverty Alliance, say thousands of people are struggling to make ends meet under the new system.

Universal Credit replaces six benefits with one single payment and has faced criticism since trials began in 2015.

The charities have called on the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to "halt and fix" the system before an accelerated roll-out across the country set for October.

In a joint letter to The Times, the charities said: "Having seen how Universal Credit has worked so far, it is clear that it is leaving thousands of people struggling to make ends meet.

"The flaws include a six-week waiting period between a person's claim and their initial payment.

"Another issue is that Universal Credit is an entirely online system, yet our evidence is that many applicants don't have access to computers or the skills to use them.

"Together, we believe the Government must halt the roll-out of the benefit so that these and other flaws can be fixed before they harm any more people. This will require serious changes, not just minor adjustments.

"Fundamentally, we need a benefits system that supports those in need, and it is in that spirit that we are calling to halt and fix Universal Credit."

MSPs have previously raised concerns about the new benefit, with Scottish Government ministers warning of problems with its implementation and Scottish Labour raising concerns that families are being pushed into poverty and debt.

A DWP spokeswoman said: "Universal Credit is designed to mirror the way most people in work are paid, but for those who need extra support, advances are available.

"We provide free wifi and computers in all our jobcentres, and claims can also be made over the phone."

