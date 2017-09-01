  • STV
  • MySTV

Address pay rates to curb teacher shortages, MSPs say

STV

A Holyrood committee said teachers should have financial incentives to move to Scotland.

Report: Teacher workload must be addressed, MSPs say (file pic).
Report: Teacher workload must be addressed, MSPs say (file pic).

Tackling challenges such as pay rates and workload facing teachers is "fundamental" to combating shortages, a Holyrood committee has said.

The Scottish Parliament's Education and Skills Committee has made more than 30 recommendations to help deal with teacher shortfalls, in a report on workforce planning in schools.

These include calling on the Scottish Government to review its practice of raising trainee places to improve teacher recruitment levels as it fails to address issues which deter people from becoming teachers, such as pay.

The committee also recommends offering financial incentives for teachers from elsewhere in the UK to move to deal with areas of "acute shortages."

It further argued for the reintroduction of a programme like the chartered teacher scheme to give a boost in pay and status to experienced classroom teachers.

After hearing from more than 650 teachers and trainees, the committee's report calls for Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Authority to go "back to the classroom" and undergo short placements in schools shadowing teachers to gain experience in the reality of teaching in Scotland's schools.

'For many hard working teachers there are concerns about the profession they love.'
James Dornan MSP

Following concerns raised by trainees about the quality of literacy and numeracy training on some courses, the committee wants the government to investigate the extent of the issue and develop a baseline standard.

It also recommends the government ensure its planned education reforms, which give new powers to headteachers in a bid to close the attainment gap between the richest and poorest pupils, do not increase workload.

Committee convener James Dornan said: "When we asked teachers for their thoughts on the profession, what was clear from the start was the dedication and passion of those who had chosen teaching as a career.

"But what was also clear was for many hard working teachers there are concerns about the profession they love.

"Addressing the challenges facing existing teachers is fundamental to increasing the number of people who want to become a teacher.

"We are recommending reducing the 'box ticking' elements of their roles; providing financial reward and status for classroom teachers; providing more promotion opportunities; and setting manageable workloads for headteachers."

'I have already taken action to ensure teachers are free to do what they do best - teach.'
Deputy first minister John Swinney

Deputy first minister John Swinney said: "I will study carefully the recommendations in this report, and I welcome its endorsement of the action this government is already taking to make a career in teaching more attractive and create innovative routes into the profession.

"Investment by this government has directly resulted in 253 more teachers last year and this week I announced the expansion of our teacher recruitment campaign, the first phase of which has already led to thousands more undergraduate students seriously considering teaching as a career at some point in the future.

"I have already taken action to ensure teachers are free to do what they do best - teach.

"Our education governance reforms will put even more power into the hands of teachers and school leaders, and I will look closely at the committee's recommendations in this regard."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.