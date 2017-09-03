  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Labour leadership: Richard Leonard lodges bid

STV

Leonard and MSP Anas Sarwar are the most likely candidates to succeed Kezia Dugdale.

Richard Leonard: Former GMB trade union organiser.
Richard Leonard: Former GMB trade union organiser. Scottish Labour Party

MSP Richard Leonard wants to succeed Kezia Dugdale as leader of the Scottish Labour Party.

Leonard and MSP Anas Sarwar have emerged as the most likely candidates to succeed Kezia Dugdale.

Ms Dugdale shocked party members in Scotland when she announced on Tuesday night she was stepping down from the job with immediate effect.

She had been leader of Scottish Labour for two years, taking over from Jim Murphy after the disastrous 2015 general election campaign.

Mr Leonard is a former GMB trade union organiser who was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016 while Sarwar is the party's Holyrood health spokesman as well as a former MP and deputy leader of the group.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1396699-who-is-likely-to-be-the-next-scottish-labour-leader/ | default

Confirming his intention to stand in an article for the Sunday Mail, left-winger Mr Leonard said Scotland needed "a united Labour Party committed to real and bold change".

He praised the platform put forward by UK leader Jeremy Corbyn and called on the Scottish party to be more "audacious" and take chances to win back support.

Citing issues such as inequality, fuel poverty and public sector cuts, Mr Leonard said: "It is for these reasons that we need a distinctive Scottish Labour vision again - delivered with energy but also with conviction and credibility.

"That is why I decided to seek to be the next leader of the Scottish Labour Party - not simply to be the leader of a strong opposition but to be the next Labour first minister."

He added: "It is now time to set out our vision of a more equal Scotland with full employment funding quality public services, providing dignity for our OAPs and hope for our young."

He pledged to continue to "unflinchingly oppose" nationalism, adding: "Labour's strength is that we organise and represent people across the whole of these islands, as part of a worldwide movement."

Anas Sarwar: The former deputy leader.
Anas Sarwar: The former deputy leader. Scottish Parliament

Writing in the same newspaper, Mr Sarwar, who opposed Mr Corbyn in the last UK Labour leadership election, praised him and Ms Dugdale for helping to restore "a confidence in the party that we can win again".

He insisted that the Scottish leadership contest "will not be about the direction of the UK Labour Party".

He added: "We are all united in our desire to elect Jeremy Corbyn as our next prime minister.

"It will be about electing a leader who can serve our country as the next first minister of Scotland.

"I firmly believe Labour can achieve power again in both Holyrood and Westminster. We have a radical policy platform that stands in stark contrast to the SNP.

"The next Labour government in Scotland must fix the crisis in our health service.

"We will tackle the crisis in our schools, end the slash-and-burn approach to local government and build an economy rooted in fairness that equips our workforce for the challenges ahead."

He continued: "The next Scottish Labour leader must unite our movement, continue to build confidence among voters and ensure the party are back where we should be - united, radical and in power."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.