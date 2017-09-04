Anas Sarwar launches bid for Scottish Labour leadership

The Glasgow MSP is the second to declare his candidacy after Richard Leonard.

Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar has launched a bid to be the next Scottish Labour leader.

Sarwar is the second person to declare their candidacy after Richard Leonard on Sunday.

The contest was sparked after Kezia Dugdale announced she was standing down from the job after two years in the position.

Sarwar, who has previously served as deputy leader, said the party needs to be "united".

He said: "This is an election that nobody wanted or expected, and I would once again like to pay tribute to Kezia Dugdale for her dedicated service.

"Labour is revitalised in Scotland and I am ready to unite our party and lead us back to power.

"The people of Scotland do not need a Labour Party that is fighting itself. They need a united Labour Party in Holyrood that is fighting the SNP and ready to form Scotland's next government.

"And they need a united Labour Party across the UK working together to elect Jeremy Corbyn as Prime Minister."

