Angus Council to cut 800 jobs over next three years

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The redundancies come on top of the 500 jobs shed in the last six years.

Angus: Councillors will vote on the proposed changes on Thursday.
Angus Council is to cut up to 800 jobs over the next three years, the council's leader has announced.

Bob Myles has warned it "can't continue to deliver the current range and volume of services" and it must choose which services to prioritise.

Around 500 jobs have already been shed by the council over the last six years.

Following May's council elections, the council is run by a coaltion of independent councillors, Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.

Councillors will vote on the proposed changes on Thursday.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Myles said: "What is clear is that Angus Council will be a significantly different organisation by 2022.

"We have our sights set on being a better, stronger, more sustainable and smaller council by then.

"As our workforce plan highlights, the size and make-up of our workforce will change over this period, as new opportunities arise and digital processes replace some administrative roles."

Angus Council leader Bob Myles

He continued: "We have committed to reducing the number of management posts and you will see considerable change in the way we lead and operate our services.

"We expect to have more partnership and closer working with neighbouring councils and other partners. If things can be delivered cheaper and at scale we will join with other agencies to do so.

"Over the last six years, the council workforce has reduced by over 500 full time equivalent positions (FTE)."

Myles added: "With the expected changes to working practice, this could reduce by a further 800 FTE over the coming three years.

"At the same time, due to government policy, which we welcome, the early years' workforce will expand to support early intervention and broader support for families."

