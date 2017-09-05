  • STV
Sturgeon: Education remains my government's priority

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The First Minister will launch her party's new programme for government on Tuesday.

Nicola Sturgeon: Education reforms will be at the centre of the SNP leader's speech.
Nicola Sturgeon: Education reforms will be at the centre of the SNP leader's speech.

Education remains "a defining mission" for the Scottish Government, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon will launch her party's new programme for government in a speech at Holyrood later on Tuesday as MSPs return from their summer recess.

New legislation to reform how Scottish schools are governed will be announced by the SNP leader.

The First Minister has described her new policy platform as the "most ambitious" of her administration.

Speaking ahead of her speech to MSPs, Sturgeon said: "Improving the education and life chances of our children and young people remains a defining mission of this government.

"In the year ahead, this government will take steps to give children the best start in life

"From baby boxes to the expansion of free high quality early learning and childcare, and from our work to tackle child poverty to school reforms that give more power to teachers, this government will build on our record of achievements in the year ahead."

She added: "For changes that need legislation, we will bring forward an Education Governance Bill in 2018.

"Our priority is to ensure that teachers are given the confidence and the space to teach to the highest standards.

"We'll give our head teachers new powers and make sure parents, families and communities play a bigger role in school life and in their children's learning."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1388281-davidson-asks-sturgeon-are-you-ashamed-of-your-record/ | default

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liz Smith said: "The problem with this is we've heard it all before from the SNP and to no avail.

"Since Nicola Sturgeon promised education would be her number one priority two years ago, standards have declined.

"Parents and teachers won't be sucked in by this pledge either.

The Scottish Government is also expected to lift the 1% cap on public sector pay rises for the next financial year.

Around 89% of all public sector workers in Scotland have their salaries set by the devolved government.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1396970-nicola-sturgeon-to-scrap-public-sector-pay-rise-cap/ | default

