EU negotiator: I didn't say UK needs educating on Brexit

Michel Barnier denies saying he wanted to 'teach lessons' to the UK on Brexit.

Michel Barnier (right) and David Davis completed the third round of Brexit talks last week. AP

The EU's chief negotiator has denied saying he wanted to "educate" the UK on Brexit.

Michel Barnier had told a conference in Italy that he sees the Brexit process as an opportunity to "teach the British people and others what leaving the EU means".

But in a message on Twitter on Monday, the EU negotiator said he told delegates that Brexit was an "occasion to explain single market benefits in all countries, including my own", adding: "We do not want to 'educate' or 'teach lessons'."

The latest round of talks in Brussels ended on Thursday with Mr Barnier claiming there had been no "decisive" progress on key issues and suggesting there was a lack of trust as a result of the UK's refusal to accept financial obligations.

But Brexit Secretary David Davis told the BBC: "They have set this up to try to create pressure on us on money, that's what it's about, they are trying to play time against money."

Comparing Brussels' demands to a hotel bill presented to a guest on checking out, Mr Davis said: "We are going through it line by line and they are finding it difficult because we have got good lawyers."

He said Mr Barnier "wants to put pressure on us, which is why the stance this week in the press conference - bluntly, I think it looked a bit silly because there plainly were things that we had achieved".

Mr Davis insisted he was not branding Mr Barnier personally "silly", adding: "I said the commission would make itself look silly."

The Brexit Secretary dismissed as "nonsense" claims that the UK would pay a £50 billion fee to exit the EU.