David Davis to update MPs on progress of Brexit talks

No agreement has been reached on what fee the UK will pay the European Union.

David Davis: The Brexit secretary has been in Brussels to negotiate with the EU. PA

David Davis faces a grilling from MPs later when he updates them on the latest round of Brexit negotiations.

The Brexit Secretary will make a statement in the Commons as MPs return from the summer break.

Ministers are expected to press Mr Davis on the progress of the talks following claims they are moving too slowly to be completed by the March 2019 deadline.

Prime Minister Theresa May has already said Britain is ready to "intensify" talks with the European Union in an effort to speed things up.

Brussels has expressed frustration at the government's refusal to agree how much money it owes the EU.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has suggested the "divorce bill" could come to around £50 billion, but other estimates put it as high as £80 billion.

A deal to agree the future trading relationship between the bloc and Britain also needs to be reached.

The government's Brexit withdrawal bill will be debated in the Commons on Thursday.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer is expected to reply to Mr Davis' statement and could set out whether Labour plans to vote against the Repeal Bill.

The shadow cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the party's strategy.

Tory Remainers have also signalled they could rebel over the legislation in later stages.