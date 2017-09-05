Sturgeon promises public sector workers 'fair' pay rise

The Scottish Government will lift the 1% cap, which has been in place for four years.

Nicola Sturgeon: The First Minister insisted pay rises will remain 'affordable'. PA

The Scottish Government will lift the 1% cap on public sector pay, the First Minister has confirmed.

Pay rises have been capped across the public sector since 2013 after it was frozen for two years.

Nicola Sturgeon said the cap had been "necessary" due to the financial constraints her government faced in recent years.

Around 485,000 Scots work in the devolved public sector. A further 57,000 public sector workers work in reserved policy areas and have their salaries set by the UK Government.

Sturgeon told MSP: "Our nurses, teachers, police officers and firefighters deserve a fairer deal for the future.

"We will, therefore, aim to secure pay rises from next year that are affordable, but which also reflect the real-life circumstances our public servants face and the contribution our public services make to the overall prosperity of our country."

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: "If the Scottish Government is to earn back the trust and respect of people in Scotland, which it has squandered in the last year, then it must change - and change fast.

"It must show it understands the difference between a genuine complaint and the politics of endless grievance.

"It must accept responsibility for all its record in Scotland - and fix the mistakes it has made."

