  • STV
  • MySTV

David Davis heckled over 'slow progress' of Brexit talks

ITV

Labour claims the UK and EU are 'getting further apart' in their discussions.

Sir Keir Starmer said the two sides were 'getting further apart'.
Sir Keir Starmer said the two sides were 'getting further apart'.

The "slow progress" of Brexit talks is a "real cause for concern", MPs have been told as they discussed the latest negotiations with the EU.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the two sides appeared to be "getting further apart" and that there was now "huge pressure" for progress to be made at the next negotiating round later this month.

David Davis was heckled by Labour MPs after claiming no-one pretended it would be "simple or easy" to make progress in Brexit talks.

Mr Davis was updating MPs in the Commons following the latest talks in Brussels.

Those ended with the EU's top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier saying there has been no "decisive progress" on key issues.

Mr Davis said the UK wants the talks to move on to the future relationship with the EU by October "if possible" - something the UK has previously expressed greater confidence over.

The UK wants to begin trade talks as soon as possible, but Brussels insists that discussions about the future relationship can only begin once "sufficient progress" has been made on the arrangements for Britain's exit.

David Davis has been involved in negotiations with the EU.
David Davis has been involved in negotiations with the EU.

Mr Davis said that negotiations over the summer had sometimes been "tough" but it was clear they had made "concrete progress on important issues".

As he faced jeers and hecking, the Brexit secretary said: "I've always said the negotiations will be tough, complex and at times confrontational - so it has proved.

"But we must not lose sight of our overarching aim - to build a deep and special new partnership with our closest neighbours and allies whilst also building a truly global Britain that can forge new relationships with the fastest growing economies around the world."

Sir Keir called on the Government to drop some of Theresa May's "deeply flawed red lines" in the negotiations, such as her insistence that Britain will no longer be subject to the European Court of Justice after Brexit.

It had become clear that the PM's red lines were "part of the problem", and it was "fantasy" to believe that a deep and comprehensive trade deal could be forged while she stuck to them, he said.

"We are reaching the stage of negotiations where fantasy meets brutal reality," said Sir Keir. "Too many promises have been made about Brexit which can't be kept."

Mr Davis acknowledged that "significant differences" remain on the UK's financial settlement, with the two sides taking "very different legal stances".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.