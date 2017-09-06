  • STV
Warships could be built across the UK in 'sea change'

Shipyards will build sections of warships before they are assembled centrally.

Carrier: HMS Queen Elizabeth was constructed at six locations.
A new approach to building warships in the UK could see sections constructed across several shipyards and then assembled at a central hub, the UK Government has said.

The strategy is likely to be implemented for the construction of new Type 31e frigates, according to defence secretary Michael Fallon.

Fallon said the vessels would be built with the export market in mind, with the UK shipbuilding industry potentially serving both the Royal Navy and navies of "allies and partners".

Their cost would be capped at £250m each, which has seen the ship dubbed "the child of austerity" by some defence analysts.

The frigates are due to be in service by 2023 and shipyards would be encouraged to ensure the vessel was competitive on the global market by working with "global partners".

The plans form part of a new national shipbuilding strategy which accepts the recommendations of a report into the industry by Sir John Parker, the chairman of mining giant Anglo American and former chief executive of Babcock International.

The report claimed the Navy fleet was being depleted by a "vicious cycle" of old ships retained beyond their sell-by date, and found that the procurement of naval ships took too long from concept to delivery compared with other industries.

Parker said only a "sea change" to current practice would allow shipyards across the UK to compete in the global market.

He also said BAE systems should not be contracted to build the Type 31 frigates, as the firm is already constructing the larger Type 26 frigate.

Fallon said: "This new approach will lead to more cutting-edge ships for the growing Royal Navy that will be designed to maximise exports and be attractive to navies around the world.

"Backed up by a commitment to spend billions on new ships, our plan will help boost jobs, skills and growth in shipyards and the supply chain across the UK."

The separation of the building work for the new frigates reflects the approach taken for the Navy's biggest ever ship, the 65,000-tonne aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.

More than 10,000 workers in six British cities built sections of the vessel, before it was assembled in Rosyth.

SNP defence spokesperson Stewart McDonald MP has said the strategy is "all about squeezing costs to the bone" and claimed the new approach left Scottish workers facing "real uncertainties".

He said: "We have been told time and again by the Tories about guarantees and promises across defence - only to find they are broken or forgotten.

"The Tories have a shocking record on cutting conventional defence spending year after year, while continuing with their obscenely expensive Trident obsession whose costs are out of control. This looks like cover for yet more Tory cuts in shipbuilding."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.