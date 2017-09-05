Leaked document reveals plan to restrict immigration

Britain to cut the number of low-skilled workers coming into the country after Brexit.

The Government could look to limit the number of migrants coming into the country. PA

Britain will cut the number of low-skilled workers coming into the country following Brexit, according to a leaked Home Office paper.

In the 82-page-document obtained by The Guardian, there is a suggestion the new arrangement would be immediately introduced once the UK exits the EU at the end of the transition period.

Departure from the EU will mean "the end of rights-based, unconditional free movement", allowing the Government to adopt "a more selective approach" when choosing which migrants will be permitted to work in the UK.

The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union. PA

The supposed draft, which is marked "Official Sensitive", is an upcoming White Paper which has been seen by senior officials and politicians but is yet to be agreed upon by ministers.

"The Government will take a view on the economic and social needs of the country as regards EU migration, rather than leaving this decision entirely to those wishing to come here and employers," it states.

As part of the proposed ideas EU nationals could be forced to seek permission before accepting a job, making employers target more local recruits first.

The Guardian quoted the document as saying: "Put plainly, this means that, to be considered valuable to the country as a whole, immigration should benefit not just the migrants themselves but also make existing residents better off."