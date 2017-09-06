  • STV
Tory MP opposed to abortion even if woman has been raped

ITV

Jacob Rees-Mogg has also reiterated his opposition to same-sex marriage.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he is "completely opposed" to abortion - even in cases of rape and incest.

The Catholic MP for North East Somerset, who has been tipped as a future Tory leader, revealed he thinks abortion is "morally indefensible".

Mr Rees-Mogg - often dubbed "the MP for the 18th Century" over his old fashioned ways, also signalled his opposition to same-sex marriage.

In an interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, he said: "I'm completely opposed to abortion. Life begins at the point of conception."

He added: "With same sex marriage that is something that people are doing for themselves, with abortion it is something that is done to the unborn child."

Asked if he was opposed to abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest, he said: "Yes I am. I'm afraid so. Life is sacrosanct and begins at the point of conception and I think it is wrong."

Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks abortion is 'morally indefensible'.
Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg thinks abortion is 'morally indefensible'. PA

Questioned on whether this meant a woman who was raped had no right to an abortion he said: "No, she would have a right under UK law. But that law is not going to change.

"My personal opinion is that life begins at the point of conception and abortion is morally indefensible.

"I wouldn't (stop her having an abortion) because that wouldn't be the law of the land."

On same-sex marriage, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "I'm a Catholic and I take the teaching of the Catholic church seriously in matters of faith and morals.

"Marriage is a sacrament and the decision of what is a sacrament lies with the church not with Parliament."

He added: "The teaching of the Catholic church is completely clear. I don't want to criticise people who lead lives that are different to mine but equally I don't want to divert from the historic teaching of the Catholic church."

