Sturgeon: UK immigration proposals 'morally bankrupt'

Leaked paper shows host of measures to restrict entry for EU workers are being considered.

Nicola Sturgeon: The First Minister said the plans are 'dreadful'. PA

Leaked UK Government plans to restrict European workers from entering the UK after Brexit are "morally bankrupt", Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The paper, which was marked "Official Sensitive" and obtained by the Guardian, is believed to be a draft version of a forthcoming document.

Under the plans, immigration controls between the UK and the EU would start immediately after a transition period lasting two years from the country leaving the organisation in 2019.

The paper states the UK Government will ensure "the end of rights-based, unconditional free movement" and replace it instead with a "more selective approach".

'The proposals in this paper are morally bankrupt, they seem to ignore the fact we're dealing with human beings.' Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister

Such a change could result in EU workers needing to seek permission before employment or having their right to work in the country limited to only two years at a time. Ministers are yet to sign off on the plans.

Sturgeon said: "The proposals in this paper are morally bankrupt, they seem to ignore the fact we're dealing with human beings. These proposals would lead to family break-up in some cases.

"But secondly they would be devastating for the Scottish economy. We need to be able to attract the best and the brightest from around the world to Scotland, we've got a demographic challenge we must meet if we are to continue to grow our economy.

"So these proposals are dreadful and I think they are just a sign of the fact that this UK Government has completely lost the plot and completely lost sight of what they should be doing to secure a brighter future for the country."

A UK Government spokeswoman said: "As we prepare to leave the EU we are engaging extensively with people and businesses in Scotland, with Scottish MPs, and with the Scottish Government and Parliament.

"Our engagement with the Scottish Government includes the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC). We promised to hold the next meeting the autumn and we expect it to take place next month."

