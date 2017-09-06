  • STV
EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will meet MSPs

STV

Barnier to give an update on negotiations to Holyrood's European Committee.

Michel Barnier: He previously met Nicola Sturgeon in Brussels in July.
Michel Barnier: He previously met Nicola Sturgeon in Brussels in July.

Europe's chief negotiator in the Brexit talks, Michel Barnier, is to meet with MSPs.

Members of the Scottish Parliament's European Committee will receive an update on how negotiations are progressing from Barnier, who recently warned the UK must take the discussions "seriously".

He previously met First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to discuss the Brexit talks back in July.

Committee convener Joan McAlpine pledged to raise concerns about the impact leaving the European Union could have on Scotland at the meeting next Monday.

The SNP MSP said: "We are delighted that Mr Barnier has agreed to meet the committee.

"This gives us a chance to hear first-hand about the progress of the negotiations and the respective positions of the EU and the UK.

"This meeting is a testament to the openness and transparency with which the European Commission is approaching the withdrawal negotiations."

She continued: "We welcome the opportunity to discuss the points that have been made to us in the evidence we have taken so far and to raise our concerns about the impact of Brexit in Scotland.

"We will also highlight the consequences for Scotland if an orderly withdrawal and transition cannot be agreed between the UK and the EU."

McAlpine added: "As there have been no formal intergovernmental discussions within the UK on the withdrawal process since February this year, speaking to Mr Barnier will allow us to gain a greater understanding of the direction of the talks and the consequences of the negotiations for Scotland."

Committee deputy convener, Lewis Macdonald, said the Brexit talks were "historic negotiations that will have a profound impact on Scotland" as he welcomed Barnier's "willingness to engage with the committee".

The Labour MSP added: "The talks do not appear to be making as much progress as had been expected by this point of time.

"I am particularly concerned about whether any transitional arrangements can be agreed that allow us to maintain access to the single market in the short-term, and give us time to resolve difficult issues for the long-term.

"I will be seeking to establish whether there is scope for continuing membership of the customs union and the single market in a transitional period."

