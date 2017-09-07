Election hustings could take place in prisons, says MSP

Alex Cole-Hamilton suggested the idea if inmates are given the right to vote.

Prison: Inmates currently unable to vote in elections (file pic).

If prisoners win the right to vote then politicians should consider holding hustings inside prisons, a Liberal Democrat MSP has said.

Alex Cole-Hamilton suggested the idea during a meeting of Holyrood's equalities and human rights committee.

Prisoners are currently unable to vote in elections but the ban has been subject to several legal challenges across the UK in recent years.

The committee also heard from Green co-convener Patrick Harvie, who wants to enfranchise Scotland's prison population.

Speaking at the meeting, Cole-Hamilton said: "I think politicians really should try to engage if we did extend the franchise to the prison population.

"It would be incumbent on us to try to engage with that population to take that opportunity to cast their vote, and maybe engage in hustings in prisons.

He added: "I think lots of people would like to see us in prison from time to time."

Harvie told his fellow MSPs the ban "is not compliant with human rights".

Scotland currently has more than 7400 prisoners.

