Smoke alarm consultation brought forward after Grenfell

Scottish Government seeks views on fire protection legislation from the public.

Grenfell: Consultation fast-tracked. SWNS

Members of the public have been urged to give their views on creating a blanket standard for smoke alarms across all homes in Scotland.

The Scottish Government consultation on the issue was fast-tracked in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy and opens on Friday.

Currently, stricter standards apply for new-build homes and privately-rented housing than those for social rented properties and homeowners, which a senior housing figure described as a "long-standing anomaly"

The consultation will examine whether the same standard should apply to all types of housing.

Views are also being sought on the type and location of alarms, how often they should be replaced and how people could be encouraged to comply with a stricter standard.

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said: "Scotland has rigorous standards for smoke and fire alarms developed over time, with new-build and private-rented housing at the highest standard.

"I want everyone to benefit from the same level of protection - so this consultation proposes that the same standard should apply for everyone, whether you own your home, or rent from a social or private landlord.

"Fires and fatalities from fires are decreasing but there were still more than 5600 fires in homes in Scotland with 39 fatalities last year, and every death is one too many.

"As we saw from the tragic events at Grenfell Tower, building and fire safety is of utmost importance, which is why this consultation has been brought forward as a priority. I encourage everyone to have their say."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.