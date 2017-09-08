Scottish Labour celebrate two council by-election wins
The party's share of the vote increased in both Glasgow and North Lanarkshire wards.
Scottish Labour topped the polls in two council by-elections on Thursday.
The party's share of first preference votes increased in both the Fortissat ward (up 2%) in North Lanarkshire and in Cardonald (up 10.1%) in Glasgow.
It was a disappointing night for the SNP with their share of the vote falling in both polls, with the party finishing third behind a minor unionist party in Fortissat.
Labour leadership hopeful Anas Sarwar said the victories show "Scottish Labour's fightback has continued".
The contest in Cardonald was triggered after the death of long serving Labour councillor Alistair Watson.
The by-election in Fortissat was sprung in unusual circumstances after a Conservative councillor, Sandy Thornton, refused to take up his seat after gaining the last proportional place in the ward.
Full first preference results
Fortissat:
- Labour: 38.5% (+2.0%)
- A Better Britain - Unionist Party: 23.3% (+12.2%)
- SNP: 20.6% (-8.4%)
- Conservative: 11.5% (-1.8%)
- Independent: 5.0% (+0.7%)
- Scottish Greens: 0.7% (+0.7%)
- UKIP: 0.5% (+0.5%)
Cardonald:
- Labour: 48.6% (+10.1)
- SNP: 36.7% (-7.5%)
- Conservative: 10.3% (-1.7%)
- Scottish Greens: 2.7% (+0.2%)
- Liberal Democrars: 1.5% (+1.5%)
- Scottish Libertarian Party: 0.2% (+0.2%)
