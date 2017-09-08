Frank Kopel's widow: Free care must be brought in now

Amanda Kopel says it is 'no good' for dementia sufferers to wait two years for change in law.

Campaign: Amanda Kopel with her late husband Frank. SNS

Frank's Law campaigner Amanda Kopel says it is "no good" for dementia sufferers to wait two years for free personal care.

Currently only those over 65 qualify for free personal care but the First Minister has pledged to remove the age barrier before the end of April 2019.

Mrs Kopel campaigned for the age limit to be lifted after her husband, former Dundee United player Frank Kopel, was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 59.

After a long battle with the disease, Kopel died in 2014.

Mrs Kopel said: "Of course I'm delighted that finally common sense has prevailed and Frank's Law will be delivered.

"However, to be told that it will be April 2019 is really no good for the under 65s who desperately need help now.

"Time is so very precious to them, and they don't have it on their side. Sadly, a lot of them will not be here in 2019 so it's imperative the date is brought forward."

A Scottish Government spokesman said the change in the law "will help thousands" of people.

In response to Mrs Kopel, the spokesman said: "At least 9000 people will benefit from this change and we will work to bring about these changes by April 2019 so that all those who require personal care are able to access it.

"This will include assessment processes to separate personal and non-personal care and putting the necessary legislative and guidance changes in place.

"Perhaps, most importantly, working with local government and others to build up care capacity of properly qualified staff so that no one who is currently receiving care sees that diminished."

