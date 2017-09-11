Brexit: EU's chief negotiator holds meeting with MSPs

Joan McAlpine MSP said the talks were 'wide ranging and constructive'.

Brexit: MSPs met with Michel Barnier in Brussels. Scottish Parliament

A group of MSPs have held a "wide ranging" meeting with the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Barnier met the delegation from Holyrood's Europe committee at the organisation's headquarters in Brussels.

The committee, led by SNP MSP Joan McAlpine, has been hearing evidence from Scots about their concerns over the country's withdrawal from the EU.

The UK is expected to leave the organisation no later than the end of March 2019.

Speaking after the meeting, McAlpine said: "Our committee had a wide ranging and constructive meeting with the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

"The committee presented Mr Barnier with reports from their long-running inquiry into the consequences of Brexit for Scotland and raised their concerns about the consequences of leaving the single market and the impact on key Scottish sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, higher education and exporting industries.

"We also highlighted our concerns about the future of EU citizens living in Scotland."

She added: "Mr Barnier was interested in Scotland and was well-informed about our concerns around Brexit. We discussed the importance of reaching a deal and the concerns about the pace of the negotiations."

