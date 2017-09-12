  • STV
Average house price in Scotland soars to almost £150,000

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Edinburgh had the country's most expensive average property price at £243,920.

Housing: Scotland has a lower average property price than the UK as a whole.
Housing: Scotland has a lower average property price than the UK as a whole.

The price of the average house in Scotland rose to £149,185 in July.

The latest figures from the UK house price index (UK HPI) showed average prices during the month were up 2.8% compared to the previous month, and 4.8% higher compared to July last year.

Property prices in Edinburgh soared to £243,920, an increase of 10% compared to the previous year.

Aberdeen again witnessed a fall in the average house price with prices plummeting down 7.7% over the course of the year.

Property prices have been declining in the Granite City after the region's oil and gas industry was hit badly by the falling oil price.

Scotland's average property price is significantly lower than the UK-wide average of £226,185.

Registers of Scotland business development and information director Kenny Crawford said: "Average prices in Scotland continued their upward trend in July with an increase of 4.8% when compared to July 2016.

"This represents the biggest percentage increase year-on-year since March 2015.

"While average prices have been steadily increasing each month since March 2016, when compared with the same month of the previous year, sales volumes figures have been more changeable over the 12 months to May.

"May 2017 showed an increase in sales volumes in Scotland of 13.7% when compared with May 2016, however, volumes in May 2016 were lower than usual, a possible effect of the introduction of changes to the Land and Buildings Transaction Tax that came into effect on April 1, 2016."

Average price by council area

  1.  Edinburgh: £243,920 
  2. East Renfrewshire: £220,954 
  3. East Lothian: £208,446 
  4. East Dunbartonshire: £200,792 
  5. Aberdeenshire: £200,092 
  6. Stirling: £183,515 
  7.  Perth and Kinross: £179,614 
  8.  Aberdeen: £166,836 
  9. Midlothian: £166,522 
  10. Shetland: £162,534 
  11. Highland: £157,643 
  12. Scottish Borders: £152,399 
  13. Moray: £150,393 
  14. Angus: £149,567 
  15. West Lothian: £147,357 
  16. Orkney: £142,221 
  17. South Ayrshire: £133,560 
  18. Argyll and Bute: £133,188 
  19.  Fife: £129,530 
  20. Glasgow: £125,060 
  21. Dumfries and Galloway: £124,840 
  22. South Lanarkshire: £122,942 
  23. Clackmannanshire: £121,621 
  24. Dundee: £121,184 
  25. Renfrewshire: £120,187 
  26. Falkirk: £116,259 
  27. Inverclyde: £106,620 
  28. North Lanarkshire: £104,961 
  29. North Ayrshire: £103,621 
  30. Na h-Eileanan siar: £99,628 
  31. West Dunbartonshire: £99,447 
  32. East Ayrshire: £97,248

