  • STV
  • MySTV

Brexit talks delayed in bid to 'make progress' at table

ITV

The fourth round of Brexit talks has now been pushed back by a week to September 25.

The fourth round of Brexit negotiations has been pushed back a week.
The fourth round of Brexit negotiations has been pushed back a week. PA

Brexit negotiations have been delayed by a week to give both sides more time to prepare, it has been confirmed.

The fourth round of talks, which were earmarked for September 18, have now been pushed back to the 25th.

Downing Street said on Tuesday the decision had been reached in order to afford negotiators the "flexibility to make progress" when discussions resume.

Reports from Brussels suggested the postponement was also agreed to accommodate Theresa May's plan for a major Brexit speech - expected on September 21.

It comes after International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned the European Union should not "blackmail" Britain over the - as of yet unsettled - final Brexit bill.

Talks on future trade agreements can not commence until the issue of the divorce bill is finalised.

David Davis (l) admitted Brexit negotiations were getting 'tense'.
David Davis (l) admitted Brexit negotiations were getting 'tense'. PA

Whitehall sources insisted the new date was agreed mutually - adding that September 18 had not been fixed.

A Government spokesman said: "The UK and the European Commission have today jointly agreed to start the fourth round of negotiations on September 25.

"Both sides settled on the date after discussions between senior officials in recognition that more time for consultation would give negotiators the flexibility to make progress in the September round."

The next round of talks will now take place less than a month before a key EU summit.

On October 18, the remaining 27 EU states will assess whether sufficient progress has been made to move on to discussions on the future trade partnership.

Theresa May is expected to deliver a Brexit speech on September 21.
Theresa May is expected to deliver a Brexit speech on September 21. PA

Since talks began, Brussels has expressed frustration at several issues surrounding the UK's departure from the bloc.

These include the Irish border, citizens rights and the "divorce bill" - expected to be around £50 billion.

Following the third round of negotiations, Brexit Secretary David Davis admitted talks were "getting a bit tense".

Speaking after a speech in Washington DC, Mr Davis said talks had seen "tough" discussions regarding the size of the exit bill.

Mr Fox also said that Britain could not be "blackmailed" into paying.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.