Scots unemployment rate falls as UK's hits 30-year low
Jobless rate falls to 3.8% with 1000 fewer Scots out of work from May to July.
The number of Scots out of work has fallen while the UK's overall unemployment rate has hit its lowest level in 30 years.
Between May and July the number of people unemployed in Scotland dropped by 1000, bringing the total to 106,000, according to the latest figures from the Office of National Statistics.
This puts the country's jobless rate at 3.8%, a fall of 0.1% on the figures from the previous rolling three-monthly period of April to June.
The figure is also down from 4.7% in the same period in 2016.
Scotland's unemployment rate is lower than that of England, Wales and Northern Ireland respectively, and the UK's as a whole, which is now 4.3% after also seeing a fall of 0.1%.
However, this marks the UK's lowest jobless rate since 1975, with 175,000 fewer people out of work across Britain from this time last year.
The employment rate in Scotland is now 75.8%, with 2.67 million people in work - a rise of 44,000 on May to July 2016.
