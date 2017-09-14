US will be 'steadfast ally' to UK during Brexit process

The US Secretary of State said Washington would stand by the UK after EU withdrawal.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a joint press conference in London. ITV News

The United States will be a "steadfast ally" to Britain during Brexit, the US Secretary of State has declared.

Rex Tillerson made his announcement while in London for talks with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Tillerson said Washington would stand by the UK as it faces the "unique challenges" of EU withdrawal.

At a joint press conference, Mr Tillerson said: "Whilst Brexit does present unique challenges to the British people, please know that you have a steadfast ally in the United States.

"We will stand by our ally as Brexit continues to take shape."

As well as speaking about Brexit, Mr Johnson and his US counterpart held talks covering a wide range of issues including Hurricane Irma, the North Korean crisis and the situation in Libya.

Mr Tillerson praised the co-operation between the UK, US and France in dealing with the aftermath of Irma in the Caribbean, calling it "extraordinary".

"All of us set down our own concerns and said 'what can we do to help each others' citizens' and we're very thankful for that," the 65-year-old said.

He continued: "We're also committed to take that same spirit into the aftermath and how can we work together and co-ordinate now to complete the recovery and begin the long, long process of reconstruction in a way that is beneficial to everyone."

Mr Johnson and Mr Tillerson were joined by their counterparts from the UAE, Italy, the UN, Egypt, and France. PA

Boris Johnson, who had just returned from a trip to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean, set out the UK's efforts to support its overseas territories.

He said he would chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee to check the progress of the response and Commonwealth Minister Lord Ahmad was due to arrive in the Turks and Caicos.

Underlining the international co-operation, Mr Johnson said RFA Mounts Bay would pick up fresh aid supplies from the US Virgin Islands and thanked both America and France for help in evacuating Britons.

Mr Tillerson also had a meeting with the Prime Minister's national security advisor which Mrs May "dropped in" on, and which he said was a "short but very useful talk".

The former energy executive thanked the UK for its support in sending a "very strong message to North Korea" that Kim Jong-un's nuclear ambitions were "not acceptable to any member of the international community".

On North Korea, Mr Johnson said Pyongyang had "defied the world" adding that sanctions would be imposed in a way that maximised the pressure on the regime.

"We resolved to continue to work together and with important partners who can influence North Korea - including China - with the aim of securing the complete and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," he said.

Rex Tillerson and Boris Johnson hold at meeting at Lancaster House. PA

The US Secretary of State also said he discussed with Mrs May "the threat that Iran poses to the region through its destabilising activities in Yemen, in Syria and in other parts of the region".

Downing Street said Mrs May also raised the Iran nuclear deal - loathed by Donald Trump - "underlining its importance in preventing Iran procuring nuclear weapons".

Also on Thursday, Mr Johnson and Mr Tillerson were joined by their counterparts from Italy, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and France for a meeting on Libya - a "front line in our common struggle against terrorism and illegal migration".

The former mayor of London said the countries had a shared goal to "break the political deadlock" and rally behind the United Nations' efforts to bring all sides together.