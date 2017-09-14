MPs reveal their children have been targets for abuse

A teacher told children to shun one boy as his father was a Tory MP.

PA

MPs have revealed some of the "frightening" abuse they have suffered because of their political beliefs.

It comes after figures obtained exclusively by ITV News found a huge increase in the cost of security for MPs in the wake of the murder of Jo Cox.

Between June 2016 and July 2017, some £3 million was spent on extra security measures - a £2.8m increase on 2015/2016.

During a debate in the Commons on Thursday, MPs from across the political spectrum said they had been subjected to unprecedented levels of bullying and harrassment during this year's general election campaign.

Beckenham MP Bob Stewart revealed a teacher told pupils not to speak to his 13-year-old son because of who his father was.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said she was called a "n***** bitch" and received death threats from trolls on Twitter.

House Speaker John Bercow criticises former chancellor George Osborne, who reportedly said he wanted Theresa May "chopped up" in his freezer.

Labour MP Graham Jones described how Labour party members abused his eight-year-old daughter after he backed RAF airstrikes against the so-called Islamic State in Syria.

Labour MP Jim McMahon, for Oldham West and Royton, said when he was a local councillor a man who was clinically diagnosed as being mentally ill had waited outside his son's school and outside the family home, making threats to kidnap his children.

The MPs gave evidence before the Committee on Standards in Public Life, which is investigating the intimidation of parliamentary candidates.

Lt Col Bob Stewart, now an MP, received a Distinguished Service Order from the Queen in 1993. PA

Mr Stewart, a former Army officer who led British peacekeepers in Bosnia in the 90s, said all four of his children had been "hassled" by other children at school because of his job.

"But such behaviour is taken to a new level when, during the last general election, a teacher tells the class of my 13-year-old boy that nobody should talk to him because he's the son of a Conservative MP," the former Lt Col - who received a Distinguished Service Order from the Queen in 1993 - added.

His tale was met with cries of "shame", while Home Office minister Sarah Newton said it was "simply unacceptable".

Labour MP Graham Jones revealed his eight-year-old daughter was targeted by "people calling themselves Labour Party members" following the 2015 Commons vote on air strikes on IS, and called for them to be thrown out of the party.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Labour MP Diane Abbott said the racist abuse she had received on Twitter had been "really quite frightening".

"When I say abuse, it's not people saying 'I disagree with you about nationalising the railways', it's people calling you a 'n***** bitch', it's people threatening acid attacks, it's rape, it's death threats."