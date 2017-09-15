  • STV
  • MySTV

UK Government rejects call for Libya-IRA victim fund

ITV

Fund proposed to compensate victims of IRA attacks sponsored by Muammar Gaddafi.

The proposed fund was to compensate victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks
The proposed fund was to compensate victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks PA

The government has rejected calls for a UK reparations fund for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA attacks.

The fund was a suggestion made by a cross-party group of MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

In a report published earlier this year, the committee said that former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi had armed the IRA with massive amounts of weaponry, extending the Northern Ireland conflict and causing enormous human suffering.

Victims and survivors told the committee Libya was responsible for murdering and maiming an estimated 3,500 British citizens.

But in its official response the government said it had "considered in detail the feasibility of establishing such a fund" but concluded it was "not a viable option".

It said it continued to raise the issue of compensation for victims of Gaddafi-sponsored IRA terrorism with the Libyan government at the highest levels.

It also noted that compensation claims were a private matter and that the Foreign Office is already helping those affected pursue claims.

Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi had armed the IRA with massive amounts of weaponry
Libya's former leader Muammar Gaddafi had armed the IRA with massive amounts of weaponry AP

MPs said the decision would be "deeply disappointing" to victims of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi-sponsored republican terrorism.

Kate Hoey, a senior Labour member of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster, said: "The government response is as unsurprising as it is unacceptable.

"They are telling people to seek justice on their own, to bear the cost and overcome the language barrier of obtaining compensation directly from the Libyan government.

"There is a duty to represent the victims, just as the US and German governments fought for compensation for their citizens."

A victims' spokesman said: "HMG's response to the inquiry, published today, ignores its criticism and conclusions while steadfastly refusing to take any meaningful action. Instead, it has abdicated all responsibility."

He said the inquiry's report had been ignored.

While the USA, France and Germany negotiated multi-million-pound settlements with Gaddafi for its citizens impacted by Libyan-sponsored terrorism, the previous Labour government in the UK has been heavily criticised for not striking a similar deal.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.